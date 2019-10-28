NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's Pune flat attached by bank for non-payment of loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A flat belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde in Pune has been attached by Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank for non-payment of a loan of Rs 70 lakh.

The bank issued a notification in a newspaper on October 25 mentioning the details about attaching Munde's flat. The notice mentions that due to non-payment of loan, the bank has taken symbolic possession of the flat and asked buyers to avoid doing any deal regarding it.

When asked, Munde said he is yet to look into the matter. "I had told the officers of the bank before elections that I am busy with elections and I will settle the matter after the elections. I will decide tomorrow what to do about the action they have taken," the NCP leader said.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde defeated his cousin, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, from Parli. (ANI)