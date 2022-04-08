NCP leader Eknath Khadse records his statement before Mumbai Police in phone tapping case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Mumbai's Colaba police station recorded statements of senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Khadse's personal assistant in the phone tapping case for about two hours In this case, Colaba Police has interrogated Rashmi Shukla twice, calling her to the police station.

The Colaba police investigating the alleged phone tapping incident recorded the statement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday.

The police recorded the statement for about 2 hours.

When Khadse came out of the police station after recording his statement, while speaking to the media, he said, "This is very wrong, one should not interfere in one's personal life. Shukla tapped phone calls on someone else's instructions. Now the police have to find out who was doing all this."

Recently, the Colaba police have started the investigation by registering a case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla under the Telegraph Act. So far, the police have interrogated Rashmi Shukla twice in connection with the case.

On the complaint of a senior police officer, Colaba police registered a case against Rashmi Shukla in March.

Rashmi Shukla had tapped the phones of NCP leader Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and kept them under constant surveillance, the phone tapping happened when Rashmi Shukla was the head of the state's SID.

Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019 when he was with the BJP. After he had joined NCP in October 2020, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's phone was also tapped in November 2019 during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Pune Police has also registered a case against Rashmi Shukla. During the BJP government, the phones of Congress leaders Nana Patole and Bachu Kad were also allegedly tapped illegally. (ANI)