NCP leader Majeed Memon resigns citing personal reasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Majeed Memon on Thursday announced his resignation from the party with 'immediate effect' citing 'personal reasons'.



Memon expressed his gratitude to NCP chief Sharad Pawar while announcing his resignation.

"My gratitude to NCP Chief Sharad Pawarji for giving me the honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party," Memon said in a tweet.

Memon, a former member of Rajya Sabha, had a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. (ANI)

