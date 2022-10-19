NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended by 14 days in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Wednesday by a Mumbai court.

He is currently admitted to a hospital in Kurla where he is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in September, Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a plea before the special PMLA court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine the health of Malik who is admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai for over four months.



The Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital.

Malik is admitted to a private hospital located in the Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months. The court had given six weeks to the NCP leader for treatment.

And now, ED has filed a petition in the special PMLA court on Thursday for a medical board to be constituted to examine the health of Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

