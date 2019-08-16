NCP MLAs Dhanraj Mahale, Dilip join Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Dhanraj Mahale and Dilip joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday.

"Dhanraj Mahale and Dilip Raut have joined Shiv Sena. Dhanraj's connection with the party is not new. Along with him, our well-wisher Nashik MP Kakarbhau Raut's son Dilip has also joined the party. This has boosted the strength of our party," said Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena. (ANI)