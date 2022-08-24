NCP MP Supriya Sule embarks on "Pustak Doot" initiative to encourage reading habit

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has launched a unique initiative - 'Pustak-Doot' - books-and-knowledge-can-reach-the-people">to ensure that good books and knowledge can reach the people.



Supriya, daughter of towering Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar, had in recent times encouraged wellwishers to bring books instead of flowers or any other gifts when they came to meet her.

Over the last couple of months, Sule received over 700 books including some on the rich heritage of Maharashtra. So, the Baramati MP decide to start a unique program called Pustak-Doot through the Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.





"Yashwant Rao Chavan centre was built in memory of late Yashwantrao Chavhan. Yashwantrao Chavan was an avid reader and culturally enriched leader. Pustak-Doot is a logical representation of his love for literature and reading. What I am doing is just sharing the joy of reading and knowledge," Sule told ANI.

So far Sule has sent 150 books to various readers who reached out on her Facebook page out of the list of books that were put up. "We are not merely recycling classic books but also sharing the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra," Sule added.

Those who approach her through social media do not have to pay anything for the book but will have to pay the basic postage charges. The next set of books will be sent out by Sule in the coming week.

"I am really grateful to all those who donated selected classic books. I am also amazed by the response we got from the readers. This initiative is a very rewarding experience for donors and readers. I cannot thank them enough," the Baramati MP told.

It is also learnt that in the coming few months Supriya Sule is looking to set up libraries for children in all the Zilla Parishad schools in her constituency Baramati to encourage reading and learning. (ANI)

