NCP requests Uddhav Thackeray to accept Anil Deshmukh's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the party has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to accept Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation.

Deshmukh, who is facing allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, has tendered his resignation to the chief minister on Monday.

His resignation comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe following a plea by Param Bir Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Sharad Pawar and party leaders and said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation."

In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations that he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations and involving in severe "malpractices".

Singh had earlier written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)