Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to media after a meeting with Shiv Sena and NCP leader in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI
NCP says consensus on Uddhav as CM; Cong says talks 'positive', will continue tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Friday that three parties Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena had "positive" discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and will continue discussions on Saturday too.
Addressing media persons after the end of today's meeting between the three parties, Chavan said. "All senior leaders of all parties were present. Talks very positive. Talks will continue tomorrow."
Earlier NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.
"We all have consensus on the name of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister," Pawar said.
Prithviraj Chavan refused to comment on the NCP chief's statement. "Whatever Sharad Pawar Ji has said is on record, I won't speak on that. When we've discussed all things, we'll speak on them," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel said that the crucial meeting of the three parties remained inconclusive.
"Today's meeting (Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP) was inconclusive. The discussions will continue tomorrow," Patel said.
Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, which is currently under President's rule. He earlier said that a new government will be in place in the first week of December.
A draft common minimum programme (CMP) of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP is awaiting final approval of the chiefs of the three parties.
Three parties decided to join hands after Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, fell out with BJP over its demand for equal power-sharing including rotation of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. (ANI)

