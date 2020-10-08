NCP to contest Bihar assembly election

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced that it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls.



The party also informed that NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls.

"NCP will nominate its candidates for Bihar assembly elections, Sharad Pawar will do election campaign in Bihar," party chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

