NCP urges supporters to observe Sharad Pawar's birthday as 'farmers' day'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday urged the party supporters to celebrate Sharad Pawar's birthday by donating money for the welfare of the farmers.

Pawar who is the founder of NCP will turn 79 on December 12 this year. NCP has requested the supporters to observe Pawar's birthday as farmer's day and contribute money for the welfare of the disgruntled farmers affected by the unseasonal rains.

The party supporters have also been asked to meet the party chief at Y B Chavan Centre at 10:30 am on the day of his birthday.

They have been asked not to show up at his official residence. (ANI)