NCPCR Chairman summons DCP Crime over charges against AAP MLA Atishi for misusing children for "political agendas"

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday issued a summon to Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime (CRO) to seek an Action Taken Report (ATR) in connection with allegations against AAP MLA Atishi over the "misuse" of minor school children to run "personal, political agendas".

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo in a letter to DCP Crime (CRO) has asked him to appear before the Commission at 4.00 pm on March 23.

The Child Rights panel also directed the DCP Crime (CRO) to come along with a copy of the FIR [filed in the matter] and the details of the action taken in the matter.

The summon has been issued in the wake of a complaint, filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, against the Delhi Education Task Force, which states that the education panel is allegedly misusing minor children, studying in schools, for their personal agendas and political campaigns on directions of Delhi Minister Atishi Singh.

"Further it has also been informed that this misuse of minor children is done to divert the attention and favour the accused Shri Manish Sisodia in liquor scam," the notice read.



"The complaint also named the members of the education task force and alleged that they are using their power and position to influence. order and direct the Principals/Heads of schools, teachers to force the minor children studying in the school to make posters and install stalls in and around the school campus and for the purpose of political campaigning," it read further.

The members, which have been named in the complaint are, Shailesh, Rahul Tiwari, Chairperson of Maitreyi college Vaibhav Srivastav (Education Task Force member as well) and Tarishi Sharma who is a member of Education Task Force and also an officer in Deputy CM's office.

Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Jasmine Shah has also been named.

"The national capital is witnessing and experiencing an unusual form of violation of the rights and interests of the children which are not only sui generis but unprecedented. We are witnessing that the events are being planned, lined up and managed for the political vantage of the AAP after the arrest of Manish Sisodia who is presently in police remand," Tiwari had written in his complaint.

Manoj Tiwari in its complaint alleged that the AAP is doing so after the Supreme Court has refused to give Sisodia any relief as there is no option left for the party. (ANI)

