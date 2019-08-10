NCPCR directs CISCE to revoke curriculum over violation of mandate of academic authority

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) ordered the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a body which is responsible for conducting examinations at the secondary and higher secondary level, to revoke the curriculum with immediate effect.

It also ordered the CISCE to follow the syllabi provided by NCERT or state education councils as the syllabus followed by the council was found to be in violation of the mandate of academic authority under the RTE Act, 2005.

Section 29 of the RTE act says "The curriculum and the evaluation procedure for elementary education shall be laid down by an academic authority to be specified by the appropriate Government, by notification."

Speaking to ANI, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said, "NCPCR will not tolerate any type of harassment or exploitation of children as well as their parents in the name of imparting education. We are committed to curbing academic discrimination of children."

According to the order, all the state education departments have been requested to issue directions to CISCE affiliated schools within 15 days.

The order also stated that NCPCR's education department will further examine rules and regulations followed by CISCE and issue necessary recommendations accordingly.

The board have also been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days as ordered by NCPCR. (ANI)