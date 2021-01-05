NCPCR furnishes information regarding funds received by children's homes in Assam, Manipur

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Acting on a complaint by an organisation namely Legal Rights Observatory, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) came up with information about funds being received by children's homes in Assam and Manipur from an international NGO.

NCPCR chairperson P Kanoongo said, "We received a complaint regarding children's homes in Assam and Manipur. Other than information about funds being received by an international NGO, there are cases of violation of Juvenile Justice Act by meting out corporal punishment. We reached the State Child Rights Commission of both Assam and Manipur on this. We sent two experts from NCPCR and formed a joint inspection team."

Three out of these six children's homes have been found to be unregistered.



The initial findings revealed that funds were received by Turkish NGO IHH International which also had a list of the children.

"Through open sources, we received information that Turkish agencies had interrogated IHH International regarding its relation with Al Qaeda. Also, we found that children did not receive entitlements," said Kanoongo.

NCPCR has submitted the report to state governments and requested for conducting an investigation by the specialised agencies.

"Commission works according to law and our mandate is limited and as we enquired the kind of revelation we found, we cannot conduct further investigations," Kanoongo reverted. (ANI)

