NCPCR issues advisory to DGPs of states over 'misuse of children' during protests against CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday issued an advisory to the Director-General of Police of all states and union territories over "misuse of children" in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country.

As per the advisory, the NCPCR noticed that certain groups of protestors are involving children in unlawful activities like stone-pelting and other violent acts during the protests.

The NCPCR further stated that such events amount to a violation of the rights of children under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015. It also stated that people provoking such acts would be punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

The Commission recommended the offices to look into such matters of serious concerns involving the misuse of children and take appropriate action. (ANI)