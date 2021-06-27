NCPCR summons DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi over filing FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The country's apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell asking to appear in person on June 29 on the matter of filing an FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on the platform.

Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chief told ANI, "NCPCR has issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi seeking personal appearance along with a copy of FIR which is to be filed on Twitter."

In furtherance, Kanoongo added, "Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT."

After conducting an inquiry and finding child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the microblogging site NCPCR directed Delhi Police to book Twitter India under section 11/15/19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 199/292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and any other relevant sections of IT Act and IPC on May 29.

The child rights body stated that the summon is being made after Delhi police failed to submit a report on this whose stipulated time period was seven days.

On May 29 a letter was issued to the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology to initiate a ban on the access of children on Twitter on an immediate basis till the time Twitter makes its platform safe for children by ensuring complete removal of CSAM and pornographic material from their platform and also reporting of cybercrime cases by them to the authorities in India.

The consequence of non-attendance will be levied in case of not absence without lawful excuse as provided in rules 10, 12 of order XVI. (ANI)