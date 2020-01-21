NCPCR takes cognisance of viral videos of children in anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of a complaint on viral videos of children participating in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

The commission has sought a report within 10 days from the District Magistrate, South East Delhi.

The commission intervene after videos surfaced on social media where children are seen raising slogans against CAA and NRC and participating in the protest in Shaheen Bagh.

The demonstration has been ongoing in the area since December 15 last year and protestors have blocked the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

Recently, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Protests are going on across the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

