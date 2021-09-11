NCPCR takes suo moto cognisance of minor's gang-rape in Maharashtra's Pune

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex body for child rights, took suo moto cognizance of the report of alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune and directed the Police Commissioner to inquire and send action taken report in seven days.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo-moto cognizance of the above case of wherein it is informed that 13 men suspected to have gang-raped a 14-year-old girl at various locations in and around the Pune railway station between August 31 and September 1," said NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary in a letter to Pune Police Commissioner.



In the letter, the child's right body directed the Pune Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter, "ensuring that the victim identity should not be disclosed and send the factual action taken report along with the following information/documents to the Commission within seven days."

Among the documents asked by NCPCR is age proof of the victim girl and a true and legible copy of FIR, along with the action taken against the accused.

NCPCR also asked for a counseling report of the victim and a current status report of the case. (ANI)

