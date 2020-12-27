NCPCR urges states to probe children homes receiving funds from international NGOs

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Acting on a complaint by a legal rights organisation the apex child rights body National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged state governments to conduct investigations by specialised agencies on children homes receiving funds from international NGOs.

The organisation Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has submitted a complaint to NCPCR alleging misuse of funds by six childcare institutions in Assam and Manipur.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI, "We received a complaint regarding children's homes in Assam and Manipur. Other than information about funds being received by an international NGO, there are cases of violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, corporal punishment. We reached the state child rights commission of both Assam and Manipur on this. We sent two experts from NCPCR and formed a joint inspection team."



"Through open sources, we received information that Turkish agencies had interrogated IHH International regarding its relation with Al Qaeda. Also, we found discrepancies in the records of the children, they were not given entitlements and given corporal punishment," said Kanoongo.

The NCPCR report states that during the inspection of a home in Assam, the team had been informed about funds being received from Turkey-based International NGO, IHH, which had been interrogated by the Turkish law enforcement agencies for their alleged links with al-Qaida.

NCPCR has submitted the report to the state governments and urged an investigation by specialised agencies.

"We have urged government to involve specialised agencies for the probe. The Commission works according to law and our mandate is limited and as we enquired the kind of revelation we found we cannot conduct further investigations," Kanoongo said. (ANI)

