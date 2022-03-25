NCPCR writes to Madhya Pradesh govt over communal violence in Raisen district

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday wrote to the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the Commission's inquiry into communal violence in Raisen district.

The Commission took cognizance of the said incident and its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal and the affected villages of Raisen district to take stock of the situation and to meet the victim minors and their family members on March 20-21.





"In view of above, your good office is requested to kindly issue necessary directions to all

concerned to take urgent action on the relevant issues as mentioned in the ibid report and an action taken report, point-wise, may please be shared with the Commission within 20 days from the receipt of this letter," reads the NCPCR's letter to Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh.

On March 18, a person was killed and several injured in a clash between two groups in Khamaria village in Raisen district.

In a viral video, it is believed that two boys of a group had a dispute with a few people of another group. Following the issue, they had a clash wherein a few opened fire leaving several injured. (ANI)

