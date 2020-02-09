NCP's Nawab Malik hits out at Raj Thackeray over 'dharamshala' remarks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for his comments made during a rally in the city earlier in the day wherein he said that India has been turned into a "dharamshala" (a charitable accommodation for travellers) where anyone can come and live.

Referring to the comments made by the MNS leader, Malik said: "Today Raj Thackeray has said that this country has become a dharamshala. Yes, we agree. The way the Citizenship Act has been amended, the way people got citizenship and the way the government is willing to give citizenship, it will become a dharamshala. We are opposing the CAA because it is based on religion."

Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioned protests by Muslims against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stating that it is difficult to understand their agitation as the new law is not meant for them.

He said: "I do not understand why Muslims are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here."

Thackeray, who was addressing a mega rally here demanding the ouster of Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country, asked: "To whom are you showing your strength?"

"I praised the government when they do good things like scrapping of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, implementation of CAA among others," Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said.

Earlier MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen at Panvel in Raigad district on February 4.

The posters also featured MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.

Thackeray had earlier said: "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally." (ANI)

