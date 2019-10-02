NCR students create 2 world records on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, students from the National Capital Region on Wednesday created two new records in an event which had officials from the Guinness Book of World Records in attendance.

They include the largest assembly and lighting of solar lamps and environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place.

Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students, saying that they had made the solar lamp with their hands and hearts.

He also called for creating an "oxygen bank" by planting at least seven trees in one's lifetime.

According to a release of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Javadekar administered an oath of 'non-violence towards environment' to all students.

Speaking on the occasion, Power Minister RK Singh said that the world is facing serious threat from climate change and everyone should take a pledge to leave a better world for future generations.

The release said that over 500 students took part in the effort to create the world record in "environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place".

It said that more 5,000 students took part in the "largest number of assembly and lighting of solar lamps".

The exact number will be released soon by the officials from Guinness Book of World Records who were present at the event, the release said. (ANI)