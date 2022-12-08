NCRB data about Rajasthan is 'exaggerated': Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday called the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on the state as 'exaggerated', saying that the rising number of cases in the state is a result of prompt registration of cases.

Addressing a press conference, Gehlot said, "The number of (criminal) cases is definitely high in Rajasthan but there is also delivery of justice to the people."

He fadded that the NCRB data is 'exaggerated' and the situation is much better in Rajasthan that what the figures would suggest.



"The data in the NCRB report is exaggerated. The (law-and-order) situation is much better in Rajasthan. The cases have risen because we have been registering cases. We have made registration of FIR compulsory."

The Rajasthan CM also said action will be taken against gangsters, land mafia and liquor shops running after 8 at night.

He also expressed happiness about the Congress' win in the Sardarshahar Assembly bypoll. (ANI)

