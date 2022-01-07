NCSC summons Mumbai Police Commissioner, Maharashtra Chief Secretary in Wankhede case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) has summoned Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and Maharashtra Chief Secretary to appear before it on January 31 regarding former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede harassment case.

"Samir Wankhede had given a complaint that I am being harassed and I am a schedule caste but I am being harassed after we asked for a report from Sameer Wankhede," NCSC Director Vijay Sampla told ANI.



"It told the Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary that they should verify the certificate and verify whether it is SC or not, but instead of verifying it, Wankhede is being harassed," he added.

Issuing the written summons, NCSC Director Kaushal Kumar had said on Thursday that "Chairman Vijay Sampla has fixed a meeting with you, personally, on January 31 at 11 am in his chamber at Loknayak Bhawan, New Delhi. The Director of NCSC said in an official letter that "no final decision in the matter is to be taken by the State Government till the matter is pending before the Commission of Inquiry. This is in accordance with the Rules of Procedure Clause 7.2 of the Commission."

Earlier, Wankhede had written to the commission alleging harassment following "revelations" made by Nationalist Congress Leader (NCP) minister Nawab Malik. The minister had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and had secured a job claiming to be from a Scheduled Caste. Malik had alleged that Wankhede's father's name was Dawood and not Gyandev. Wankhede has denied all the allegations. (ANI)

