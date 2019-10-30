NCSC will take up case and primary inquiry: Vice-Chairman after visiting home of minor victims of Palakkad rape case

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Dr L Murugan, Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NSCS) visited the house of two minor sisters (victims in 2017 rape and suicide case) on Tuesday.

"NCSC will take up the case and primary inquiry. I will issue summons to Chief Secretary and DGP and ask them to appear before NCSC," Murugan said after visiting the house of victims in Walayar, Palakkad.

A special court in Kerala had on October 26 acquitted the three accused in the alleged rape and suicide of two minor girls in Palakkad two years ago citing lack of evidence.

The three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu, were arrested by the police for allegedly raping two girls, aged 9 and 13 years.

The elder girl allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger girl was found dead almost two months later. The post-mortem examination found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday demanded reinvestigation of the case. (ANI)

