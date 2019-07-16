NCST sends 'sitting notice' to U'khand DGP, Chief Secy over discrimination against Geetaram Nautiyal

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on Tuesday sent a 'sitting notice' to Uttarakhand Director General of Police and Chief Secretary over discrimination against Geetaram Nautiyal, Joint Director of Samaj Kalyan SC/ST Uttarakhand.

The NCST has asked the two officials to appear before the commission on July 19 in connection with the matter.

In a letter to the DGP and Chief Secretary, the Commission claimed that it sought a report on the matter but the government has not furnished facts and comments.

"The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, as per the Constitution mandate and as per powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India has decided to investigate into the matter," said the NCST.

"Nand Kumar Sai, Chairman NCST has fixed a Sitting in the Commission at New Delhi on August 19 for investigation/inquiry/action to be taken in the matter," it added.

The commission has initiated an investigation after Nautiyal was allegedly threatened to be arrested by Circle Office City, Haridwar Ayush Aggarwal.

The NCST also said that if the officials failed to appear on the mentioned date then the "commission will be at liberty to exercise the power of Civil Court under clause (8) of Article 338 A of the Constitution of India for enforcing your attendance before it". (ANI)