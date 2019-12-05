NCW chairperson writes to UP DGP, expresses concern over laxity in security of rape survivor

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday questioned the law enforcement agencies of the state over the incident in which a rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao and stated that the miscreants were able to attack the survivor because of laxity in her security.

"She was set ablaze on the way to the court. This has happened as she was neither provided security nor was the bail to the accused opposed in the court. I have written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police seeking details," Sharma told ANI.

She also said that there are several incidents where accused do such things after getting bail.

"I will meet with the parents of the victim. They should be provided security," Sharma added.

In a letter, the chairperson said that the commission was disturbed by the rise in the case of crime against women in the state despite the enactment of several laws to deal with such stringent crimes.

The Commission also requested the top cop to send a detailed 'action taken report' in the Unnao matter and urged him to take strict action against the erring officials for not providing protection to the rape victim, if found guilty.

Earlier today, in a press conference, UP inspector-general (IG) Praveen Kumar (law and order) had said that the police had strongly objected to the bail granted to the accused.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The victim was later transferred to Delhi for medical treatment.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

