NCW chief hopes Feb 1 the final date for Nirbhaya convicts' execution

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she hoped that February 1 is the final date for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts.

"I hope that this will be the final date because three convicts are left who might go for the final plea to the President. We have to see when is the last date for them to plead to the President," Sharma told ANI.

She said that as per the law, the convicts are allowed to go to the President for redressal.

"However, we have to see if they will go to the President or not. I hope this is the final date for the execution but I am not sure. If the president rejected the plea of one convict's petition then the pleas of the rest three should be rejected as well," she said.

Earlier today, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1.

This came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to issue fresh date and time of execution.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

