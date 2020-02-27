National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. File photo
NCW chief requests Telangana govt to appoint state women's commission chief

ANI | Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday requested the Telangana Government to appoint a State Women's Commission Chief, the post which is lying vacant since July 2018.
"It is shocking that in Telangana, which recently saw one of the most horrific crimes against women, a State Women's Commission has remained virtually non-functional for nearly two years," Rekha Sharma said after meeting the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government.
Earlier in December 2019, NCW Chairperson had written a letter expressing similar concern to two states -- Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- for not appointing chairperson designation in the women commissions of their respective states. (ANI)

