NCW chief writes to Chief Secy, DGP seeking intervention in reports of missing girls from Maha

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo motu cognizance of reports of about 21 young girls including minors allegedly missing from Govandi, Maharashtra.



"NCW has come across reports of young girls including minors allegedly missing from Govandi. Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary and DGP Maharashtra seeking immediate intervention in the matter," NCW tweeted.

"A detailed action taken report has also been sought," it added. (ANI)

