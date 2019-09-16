NCW constitutes committee to look into Bihar gang-rape

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday has constituted a committee to look into the alleged gang-rape of a girl in Bihar, who was a former inmate of infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she will speak to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar DGP and PMO about the incident.

"@sharmarekha Chairperson @NCWIndia has formed a committee to look into the matter and will be meeting the victim and offer all possible help. She will be speaking to @CMOBihar and DGP Bihar @MinistryWCD @PMOIndia," tweeted NCW

"She is already a victim, rather than helping her out, she has to go through this. We will give her all help that she needs or asks for. We will have to ensure her safety as well" @sharmarekha Chairperson @NCWIndia speaking to @republic @MinistryWCD @PMOIndia," it said in a subsequent tweet.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bettiah on Friday. Police have registered a case against 4 persons, two of whom are brothers. The victim has been sent for medical examination and a medical board has been constituted for the same.

"An incident of rape has come to notice in which FIR has been registered. A medical board is constituted and the victim has been sent for the medical examination. Further action will be taken," said Bettiah SP Jayant Kant.

The victim is said to be a former inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home in Muzaffarpur distric t where several girls were sexually assaulted. The issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.

"As of now our investigation is limited to this case only and we are observing the injuries on the body of the victim and also her medical report. Four persons have been named in the FIR. Among them two are brothers and rest of two are their known ones," said the officer.

Police is also analyzing the mobile call details of the accused and also the CCTV footages in the area. (ANI)

