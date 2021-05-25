NCW directs West Bengal DGP to appear before it on May 31 with action taken reports on 'violence against women'

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before the Commission in person on May 31 with complete action taken reports on incidents of alleged violence against women in the state post Assembly elections.

The notice sent by the NCW reads, "The National Commission for Women had set up an inquiry committee while taking suo motu cognisance of several incidents of violence against women in West Bengal post-election.

The Inquiry Committee had also visited the state and observed that the State government and the police authorities paid no heed to women victims and no effective steps were being taken to ensure the safety and security of women in the state.



"Despite several reminders, there were also a large number of complaints and cases of suo motu cognisance by the Commission, wherein the final report is still awaited from the police authorities," stated the notice.

The Commission in the notice stated that it has on multiple occasions observed that the West Bengal Police is non-cooperative towards it in dealing with matters related to atrocities against women in the state.

The statement further read, "Also, despite prior information about the visit of the inquiry committee headed by Madam Chairperson Rekha Sharma, the DGP did not meet the inquiry committee nor desired cooperation was received from the state police authorities."

"Therefore, the National Commission for Women has sent a notice to Director General of Police, West Bengal to appear before the Commission in person on May 31st, 2021 at 12:30 pm with complete action taken reports on the matters forwarded by the Commission," ordered the Commission.

The Commission has asked for complete district-wise details of reported crimes against women. It has also sought FIRs registered and action taken thereof from April 1, 2021, onwards. The Commission has also directed to apprise it about the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of women in the state. (ANI)

