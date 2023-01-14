NCW forms team to probe into allegations of 'Sex Racket' in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the matter of several media reports in which a commissioner from Rajasthan accused Pawan Arora, an IAS official from the state, of allegedly operating a sex racket, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday announced to form a committee to conduct an inquiry into the case.



As per the reports, the woman has also claimed that Minister Shanti Dhariwal is shielding Pawan Arora, who she claims has been harassing her.

"A three-member fact-finding team headed by chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the state to inquire into the case. The commission has also written to the Director general of police, Rajasthan to look into the matter and to ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished," the NCW notice said.

The notice read that the commission has sought that relevant provisions of the Indian penal code must be invoked if the allegations are found to be true. A detailed action taken in the matter must be apprised to the commission within four days, it said. (ANI)

