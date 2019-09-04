NCW issues notice to Haryana Police

Haryana [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over inaction by the Haryana Police in a rape complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman.

Asking the state police to intervene and submit a detailed report, the NCW in a statement said: "The Commission is anguished with the incidence and has expressed concern on the rise in crime targeted against women."

On September 4, a woman committed suicide after consuming poison allegedly over "police inaction" on her complaint filed 20 days ago.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission is taking suo motu cognizance of this case and issued a notice to the DGP Haryana to investigate this matter and send a detailed report to the Commission as soon as possible," read the statement.

After the woman died, her family members staged a protest against the police. They alleged that a man had kidnapped and engaged in misconduct with her on the assurance of getting the woman divorced.


