NCW launches online campaign against dowry

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday launched an online campaign against dowry wherein people can go to the website and take an online pledge against the practice.

According to the NCW, it was launched under Section 10(1) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990.

"After completing the pledge online, a certificate will appear on the screen which can be downloaded and printed," NCW said in a release adding that the Commission has been doing various campaigns against dowry in the past too.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Dowry has become a menace for the society and has lead to multiple other issues in the society like foeticide, illiteracy, domestic violence and other sorts of exploitation of women."

"Many a time, women are treated inhumanely for not being able to bring dowry. A woman has the right to live a life of dignity like anyone else. We have been working very aggressively on eradicating the menace of dowry from the society and this online pledge will help in expanding the reach of our programme," she added. (ANI)

