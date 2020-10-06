NCW notice to BJP, Congress leaders, Swara Bhaskar for 'posting' protest photos showing Hathras woman's picture

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance of social media posts about protests against the Hathras incident with the victim's pictures, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and actor Swara Bhaskar.

The National Commission of Women has come across Twitter posts of the three on protests with the picture of the "rape" victim of Hathras, the notices said.

The NCW, in separate notices, has asked the three to provide satisfactory explanations, besides removing and refraining from the transmission of such pictures and videos on social media.



It said that the Supreme Court held that the bar on disclosure under Section 228 A (2) of the Indian Penal Code was not confined to just the name of the victim, but actually meant that the "identity of the victim should not be discernible from any matter published in the media."

Several protests are being held and a huge outrage is pouring on social media against the Hathras case, in which a 19-year-old was brutally assaulted, leading to her death.

The girl had succumbed to the assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report revealed that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra", while the forensic report ruled out rape. After her death, the Uttar Pradesh Police had cremated the body of the victim in absence of her family members, adding to the outrage. (ANI)

