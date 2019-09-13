NCW receives complaint against Delhi MLA for ''indecent'' comments against woman politician

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up a case after receiving a complaint against an MLA from Kiradi, New Delhi, accusing him of making 'indecent comments' against a woman politician, in a public speech.

In a statement, NCW wrote, "On September 12, the NCW received a complaint against MLA Mr Rituraj Jha, MLA from Kiradi (North West Delhi) accusing him of making indecent comments against a woman politician, Councillor from North Delhi constituency, in a public speech."

A delegation of women visited the office of the Commission on Thursday and submitted a complaint supported with a video and other evidence in this regard. The woman expressed their anguish at this incident and urged the Commission to take action in this regard," the statement added.

In the light of information received, NCW has taken up the case.

According to the NCW's statement, the Commission is committed to the welfare of women and has decided to pursue the case with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for further investigation and action. (ANI)

