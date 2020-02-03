NCW seeks action against those who manhandled woman school teacher in Bengal

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has reacted strongly to the incident in the state wherein a primary school teacher was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amul Sarkar after she protested against their bid to acquire her land forcibly for the construction of a road.

The NCW said: "Deeply disturbed by this reported incident and the safety of the woman. We have written and contacted DGP Virendra to arrest the culprits involved in atrocities against the woman and take strict action and send the detailed report as soon as possible."

