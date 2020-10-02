NCW seeks action taken report from Chhattisgarh DGP on rape of woman during mental illness

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday wrote a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh, seeking an action taken report after a woman accused her employer of raping and impregnating her when she was "mentally unsound".

In the letter, the NCW said that it has come across a media report where a woman from Chhattisgarh has accused her employer of raping and impregnating her when she was suffering from mental illness last year.

"She was reportedly sent for work to the residence of the accused when she was mentally unwell where she was allegedly raped, impregnated and later dropped back to her father's place," it said.



Taking cognisance of the matter, the NCW has written to DGP of Chhattisgarh for a thorough investigation in the case and strict action against the culprit.

"A detailed action taken report has also been sought from the administration at the earliest," it stated.

The NCW further said that the incident shows the "sad state of women's safety in society". (ANI)

