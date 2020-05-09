NCW seeks action taken report from Haryana police over gang-rape of migrant woman

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI):The National Commission for Women on Friday shot off a letter to Haryana Director General of Police asking him to submit a detailed action taken report pertaining to a case where a woman migrant was gangraped in Hisar.

After it was reported that a migrant woman was gang-raped by two persons in a village in Hisar district of Haryana, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava.

Police have registered a case against the two persons on the complaint of the victim and started the investigation.

The Commission expressed concern about the safety and security of women. Despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, crimes against women continue to occur, the NCW added. (ANI)

