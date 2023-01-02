NCW seeks detailed action, medical report in Kanjhawala road accident case

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took cognisance and sought detailed action along with the medical reports of a 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly killed after a car hit her scooty in the national capital.

The woman was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.

The police said that the girl's condition after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. Considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. The Commission has also sought that post mortem must be conducted of the victim to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not," an official statement read adding that a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections would be lodged if the allegations of the victim's mother are found to be true.

The deceased's mother has alleged that the accused five men sexually assaulted her daughter as she was found naked. However, the Police have denied the claims.

The police have arrested all five persons who were in the car while the alleged accident took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala, where the woman was dragged under the vehicle for several kilometres.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police.



"The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she said in a tweet.

Speaking to ANI, she also alleged that the five men on the vehicle were drunk.

On the incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that he was shocked at the "monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators".

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," Delhi L-G tweeted.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to express his grief and said: "What happened with our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope the culprits would be punished with the strictest punishment."

A PCR call was received at Kanjhwala police station on early Sunday morning that a car was noticed with a body being dragged along with it. Another PCR call was received at 4:11 am, about the body of the girl lying on the road.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was kept further at the mortuary of the hospital. (ANI)

