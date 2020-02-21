New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of a media report that female trainee clerks of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked in a state-run hospital while doctors subject them to a gynaecological finger test.
The NCW has condemned the incident, saying that it is disturbed by the report of this incident.
"The commission has written to Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary, and Dr Jayanti S Ravi, Principle Secretary, to look into the matter thoroughly, and send the action-taken report at the earliest date," said the NCW. (ANI)
NCW seeks report after female trainees in Surat forced to stand naked for medical test
ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2020 16:31 IST
