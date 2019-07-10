NCW seeks report from Jharkhand Police in rape and assault of a woman

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking an investigation and detail action taken report in a case where a woman was allegedly "assaulted and raped by a mob" in Jharkhand.

The NCW approached the Jharkhand police after taking cognizance of a media report in regard with the incident.

According to the media report cited by the NCW, more than half a dozen people assaulted a woman and her male friend. Accused dragged the duo inside a forest in Giridih and raped the woman in front of her male acquaintance.

The matter allegedly came to fore after a video of the incident went viral.

"The Commission is disturbed by the rise in crime targeted against women despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that matter may be investigated and detailed action taken report be sent to the commission at an early date," stated the Commission. (ANI)

