NCW seeks report on pregnant woman attacked during Howrah clash

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of a media report on Howrah clash wherein it was reported a pregnant woman was beaten up during the celebration of birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The incident occurred in Howrah's Malipanchghara on July 6. The woman was identified as Sobha Sengupta.

It was further reported that allegations of violence were made against Trinamool Congress however; the party has denied the allegations.

The commission said that it is disturbed by the incident and is seriously concerned about the crime committed against a woman.

The commission has taken up the matter with West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP) and asked him to investigate the incident and apprise the commission about detailed action taken. (ANI)

