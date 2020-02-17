NCW seeks status report from Meerut Police in suspected honour killing case

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought a status report from Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the case of the girl who was allegedly shot dead by her cousin in a suspected case of honour killing.

"We have written a letter to SSP, Meerut, to look into the matter thoroughly and take strict legal action against all culprits. The Commission has asked for the action taken report to be submitted to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said.

The NCW took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding a man shooting his teenage cousin in her private part and killing her over an alleged love affair.

The family of the victim had tried to cover up the actual cause of the death in the name of robbery with an intention to mislead the inquiry, police said. (ANI)

