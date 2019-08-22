Representative Image
Representative Image

NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra in the Jalpaiguri rape case, urging him to intervene in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report to the survivor.
"The Commission is concerned with the increasing crime against women in West Bengal and vehemently condemns this act and has served a notice to DGP West Bengal urging his immediate intervention in this matter and send a detailed action taken the report to the helpless woman. The Commission will be closely following this case and has demanded a report from the DGP office as soon as possible," read a letter by NCW.
On August 14, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by a local Panchayat member and his three associates when she demanded "cut money" refund from him.
Condemning the incident, the women's body further stated that it is anguished by this incident and criticized the Panchayat member of committing such a crime while holding a responsible position in society.
"The Commission is anguished by this incident and has criticized the crime committed by a person holding a responsible position in the society, the notice issued by NCW read.
"The accused is an elected representative supposed to safeguard the interest of his people and on the contrary he has committed two crimes, one he has taken bribe from people to get the benefits of a social scheme wherein he is the custodian to ensure that the benefits reach deserving people and secondly he has disrespected her and raped her with his accomplices," the NCW read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:24 IST

CBI Court reserves order in Chidambaram's case

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): The Special CBI Court here on Thursday reserved its order on an application of CBI seeking five-day remand of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:23 IST

CBI to file reply on Sept 18 in AJL land allotment case

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file its reply at a Panchkula court on September 18 in the AJL land allotment case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:16 IST

Punjab to canalise its rivers with technical support from World Bank, ADB

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that his government would canalise all the rivers of the state, taking technical support from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:55 IST

Chidambaram is cooperative, never skipped Interrogation : his...

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Opposing CBI's plea for a five-day remand, Congress leader P Chidambaram's counsel told the special CBI court in the INX Media case that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:54 IST

CBI seeks 5-day custody for P Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is arguing for CBI in the INX Media case has moved an application in court seeking 5-day custody of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:48 IST

PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): For the first time after February's Balakot airstrike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the Pakistani airspace to travel to France for a bilateral meet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:37 IST

AgustaWestland scam: Ratul Puri moves application in CBI court...

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri, who is an accused in AgustaWestland money laundering case, on Thursday, approached a Delhi court seeking to surrender before it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:34 IST

Release all the detained political leaders in J&K: TMC leader...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday demanded the release of all political leaders who have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which withdrew special status of the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:24 IST

BJP plans to build grand memorial for Sant Ravidas

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to build a grand memorial to celebrate the legacy of Bhakti-era social reformer, poet and mystic Sant Ravidas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:16 IST

Tamil Nadu: Four gangsters arrested for killing rival gang...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested four persons of a gang involved in killing a rival gang's member in K. Pudur area. The murder weapon has also been recovered by the police.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:12 IST

Allow political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir: Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asked the government to allow all the political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in order to see the ground reality.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:59 IST

Fourth Aadhaar Seva Kendra gets operational in Hisar

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Fourth stand-alone Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) has become operational on a dry run in Haryana's Hisar town on Thursday, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday.

Read More
iocl