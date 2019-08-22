NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra in the Jalpaiguri rape case, urging him to intervene in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report to the survivor.

"The Commission is concerned with the increasing crime against women in West Bengal and vehemently condemns this act and has served a notice to DGP West Bengal urging his immediate intervention in this matter and send a detailed action taken the report to the helpless woman. The Commission will be closely following this case and has demanded a report from the DGP office as soon as possible," read a letter by NCW.

On August 14, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by a local Panchayat member and his three associates when she demanded "cut money" refund from him.

Condemning the incident, the women's body further stated that it is anguished by this incident and criticized the Panchayat member of committing such a crime while holding a responsible position in society.

"The Commission is anguished by this incident and has criticized the crime committed by a person holding a responsible position in the society, the notice issued by NCW read.

"The accused is an elected representative supposed to safeguard the interest of his people and on the contrary he has committed two crimes, one he has taken bribe from people to get the benefits of a social scheme wherein he is the custodian to ensure that the benefits reach deserving people and secondly he has disrespected her and raped her with his accomplices," the NCW read. (ANI)

