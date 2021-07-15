NCW signs MoU with Bureau of Police Research and Development for gender sensitisation of police personnel

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Police Research and Development for gender sensitisation of police personnel across the country.

As per the official release by NCW, the programme was launched by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Director General, BPRD, VSK Kaumudi, ADG Neeraj Sinha and DIG Training Vandan Saxena in the BPRD Headquarters, Mahipalpur Delhi.

The MoU between the two organisations has been signed in the presence of Members and officials of the Commission.

In her inaugural address, Chairperson Rekha Sharma said women victims are differently placed

than their male counterparts due to several socioeconomic factors and therefore there is need for police to act in a gender-sensitive manner in all cases relating to violence against women.

"In order to develop in police officers the required skills and attitude for dealing with cases of

violence against women more effectively, it is imperative that all State police organizations

undertake suitable initiatives, including organizing of training programmes to sensitize the police personnel at all levels", said Sharma.

In his address, VSK Kaumudi, Director General, BPRD said that signing of MoU between NCW



and BPRD marks the beginning of a new phase of collaboration for sensitization of police

personnel towards women safety.

The programme which aims to sensitize police personnel on gender issues will be fully sponsored by the Commission and facilitated by BPR&D with a special module in coordination with its units and other stakeholders.

The aim of the programme is to ensure gender sensitization of police personnel with respect to

legislation and policies concerning women and bringing attitudinal and behavioural changes in

police officers while dealing with crimes against women.

The Commission has been regularly organising gender sensitization programs for police officers

to achieve the objective of building trust of women complainants in police. It is with this objective that NCW has decided to launch a programme across the country to sensitize officials on gender related issues and empower them to perform their duties effectively, without prejudice and bias especially in cases of gender-based crimes.

The training will be conducted for duration of three-five days, preferably in residential mode as a short intense course with an expected training of 18-24 hours in total. The training will be conducted with a special focus on gender issues, women-related laws, role of implementing agencies along with sharing of best practices. (ANI)

