National Commission for Women (NCW)
NCW slams West Bengal govt, administration over murder of RSS worker, family

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the brutal murder of a teacher and his family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Thursday slammed the state authorities for not doing anything to stop such incidents.
She also stated that a letter has been written to the state Chief Minister and the head of police services
Alleging that such incidents and letter are not having any effect on the state authorities, she tweeted, "Horrible, horrible crime and worst is nothing is been done by authorities to stop such incidents. I am writing to CM and DGP though it's like water on duck's back whereas West Bengal is concerned".
The RSS worker, his wife, and a child were found dead at their residence on Wednesday. The brutal murder has invoked a sharp reaction from BJP leaders, who have taken to Twitter to criticise the state government accusing it of lawlessness in the state.
According to the RSS's West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu, the worker was associated with the 'weekly Milan' (weekly meeting) of the organization. (ANI)

