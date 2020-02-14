NCW takes cognisance of Kutch institute hostel 'strip test' incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of a media report of an incident in which 68 girls in a Kutch institute hostel were allegedly forced to undergo 'strip' test to check if they were menstruating.

"The Commission is disturbed by the report of this incident at Sahjanand Girls' Institute in Bhuj, Gujarat. The report also states that the Kutch University authorities have taken the matter for internal query and based on the finding they would take further actions," read a statement from the NCW.

"NCW will set up an inquiry team and visit the girls at the institute hostel, to speak and inquire about the incident. NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and the DGP of Gujarat, Shivanand Jha, to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken reports to date," the statement added.

Besides this, NCW has also written to the Sahjanand Girls' Institute Trustee, Pravin Pindora, and Principal Rita Raniga to "give explanation of this shameful exercise" that has taken place in their institute.

"The Commission encourages the girls from the institute to come forward and speak without fear on their grievances from this experience to the finding authority, or on any other similar incidents of exploitation if occurred to them in the past, and was not addressed before," the statement read. (ANI)

