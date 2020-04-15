NCW takes cognisance of reported pornography on Twitter

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognisance of reported pornography on Twitter after receiving an intimation about the same from a citizen on the social media site.

"The National Commission for Women had received a direct message on our official Twitter handle wherein it was mentioned that rape-videos and pornography content are widely circulated on Twitter sites," the NCW said in a press note.

The NCW shared the link of the Twitter handle from where the information was received.

"The NCW takes cognisance of this matter and is concerned if such practices become a social practice in the plight of this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, where women figures are objectified for enticing violence and harassment," said the Commission. (ANI)

