NCW takes cognizance of alleged gangrape of woman by 17 men in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old woman by 17 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

"The NCW has come across a media report of the alleged gangrape of a mother of five children by 17 men who held her husband hostage in Jharkhand's Dumka district. The Commission is seriously concerned about the reported incident and has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter," the NCW said in a statement.



The NCW said that its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault.

"The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dumka," it added.

Reportedly, a 35-year-old woman, who was the mother of five children, was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men who held her husband hostage in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday. The woman had lodged a complaint lodged with the police on Wednesday. (ANI)

